KAMPALA – The Government has embarked on prioritizing areas that will directly impact the common people come 2023/24 Financial Year, Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance says.

This, he says will enable them (the government) to ensure that Ugandans especially the local citizens have a steady income to sustain their families.

“That’s why we are investing in their areas of expertise like agriculture. In the future when these people have money, we shall tax them and later increase our salaries as preferred by most government officials,” he said.

Speaking at the business symposium organised by the Gudie Leisure Farm (GLF) at their headquarters in Kira, Ggoobi, asked all government officials to normalize home-benchmarking which will in turn enable the government to save money that would have been spent on long trips.

“We have cut all that budget, no new cars, no allowances and benchmarking budgets. If they want for example in Agriculture let them come here in Gudie Lesuire Farm, across the country we have good farms that can be benchmarked upon,” he said.

Dr. Gudula Naiga Basaza, the founder and Executive Director, GLF said that their focus is to equip youths with relevant skills in commercial agriculture.

“We do this through offering trainings. This place acts as an incubation centre we ensure that we have trained our youths properly.”

She advised youths and women to digitalize their farms but also ensure online presence, noting that it is the way to go.

GLF, she said is working closely with local and international partners in leveraging the tool of business to sustainably build a strong and we’ll coordinated supply chain networks of profitable youth owned agro-based enterprise in the white meat.

“These include; fish, poultry, piggery, and cuniculture value chain and closely related value chains including; cereals, oil seeds, tuber, horticulture, so that they can, working in collaboration, efficiently respond to existing and emerging markets opportunities and also guarantee food, nutrition band social economic security for the society,” she said.

GLF is a social enterprise that was established in January 2009, to transform African Agribusiness by empowering the continent’s vast human resource to set up agro-based enterprise that can competently grow.

It currently operates in 500 Parishes, 50 divisions in 28 districts across Uganda, offering a network of 112,900 micro and small enterprises.

The symposium attracted numerous dignitaries from various parts of the country.

