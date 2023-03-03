KAMPALA — MultiChoice Uganda, the mother company to DStv and GOtv has announced an increase in the prices of their packages.

Officials said the price change follows a rigorous process of balancing between technology, content value, and cost of delivery on MultiChoice’ platforms with a commitment to ensuring Ugandans continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price.

The new programming packages, subscribers will have to pay 7 to 9 per cent more to access DStv and GOtv.

The company has attributed the increment to the tough economic times caused by the effects of Covid 19 and imported inflation resulting from the Russian – Ukraine war.

The new prices will take effect on April 1st 2023 as per the industry regulators’ requirement of prior notice to the consumers.

The changes for both DStv and GOtv will be affected starting April 1, 2023, Mr. Rinaldi Jamugisa PR & Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda said.

Over the past 28 years, he said MultiChoice has worked tirelessly to ensure it provides an unrivalled bouquet of channels to watch – and platforms to view them on – for the entire family.

DStv now boasts over 230 channels and GOtv offers its customers an array of content including audio, sport, kids, news, and entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related