KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank has officially kicked off the journey towards becoming a sustainability–certified bank in an event held at their head offices in Kololo. The certification awarded by Sustainability Standards and Certification (SSCI) is given after a comprehensive evaluation of the banks’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Acquisition of the certification will provide a framework for the bank to assess and improve its sustainability performance while promoting transparency and accountability.

To witness the launch, Housing Finance Bank was joined by Mr. Arshad Rab – Chairman International Council of Sustainability Standards and Dr. Patricia Ojangole – Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank and title holder for Sustainability Leader of the Year 2022 (at the Karlsruhe Sustainability Awards Ceremony, Global Sustainable Finance Conference – Germany).

The SSCI process at HFB was officially launched by Mr. Mugabi K. Michael the HFB Managing Director, Mrs. Peace K. Ayebazibwe the banks Executive Director together with members of the Senior management team and selected sustainability champions across the various departments of the bank countrywide.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Arshad Rab highlighted the Octogan 8 value chain model that the bank will be assessed upon to attain the certification. The Octagon 8 blocks will encompass governance, management, technology, products, human capital, business models and stakeholders’ relations. He also commended the bank on taking on this initiative as it is a positive step towards economic and environmental growth.

In line with the above, the Bank launched a new 5-year Strategic Plan 2023- 2027 in December last year, with sustainability firmly entrenched at the core of its strategic objectives and activities.

“We are fully committed to actualizing our strategic ideals as an organization. This commitment forms the basis for the start of our journey to creating a sustainability-certified bank. While on this journey, we hope to draw on the valued experience of our partners present here today (UDB) and take guidance and learn from the international bodies championing this magnanimous cause” – Mr, Michael K. Mugabi – Managing Director, Housing Finance Bank.

Through sustainable financing, the Bank aims to create value for the communities in which it serves and the country at large by encouraging the transition to a climate-neutral, resilient, resource-efficient, and fair economy as well as aiding social inclusion.

Housing Finance Bank is proud to take the first steps in the process of becoming a sustainability-certified bank and is keenly looking forward to an exciting long-term journey ahead.

