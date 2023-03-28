KAMPALA – The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Mrs. Janet Kataha Museveni will grace the BRAC’s 50th-anniversary celebrations slated for Thursday, March 30 at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, organizers have confirmed.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego will attend as the Special Guest alongside Shameran Abed, Executive Director of BRAC International, Spera Atuhairwe, Country Director of BRAC Uganda, and Nkosilathi Moyo, Chief Executive Officer of BRAC Uganda Bank Limited as the NGO celebrates a Golden Jubilee solution born and proven in the Global South that has helped to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges.

Themed “50 Years of Igniting Hope from Bangladesh to the World” the celebrations in Uganda will also be attended by other government institutions, NGOs, microfinance institutions, and social enterprises.

BRAC has been working in Uganda since 2006, marking this year its 17th year in the East African country. Its microfinance wing, BRAC Uganda Bank Ltd (BUBL) is one of the largest providers of financial services in Uganda.

BRAC Uganda Bank Ltd seeks to provide a range of financial services to people living in poverty, especially women, to build sustainable livelihoods.

The NGO works with communities, providing holistic services including integrated, quality health care; early childhood development through play-based education; safe spaces for adolescent girls and young women to empower themselves; vocational education and training for skills and employability; emergency response and preparedness; and time-bound interventions to help families escape extreme poverty long-term.

BRAC was born in a remote village in Bangladesh in 1972. Today, BRAC partners with over 100 million people living with inequality and poverty globally, through a community-led, integrated development model, combining social development, social enterprises, and humanitarian response.

BRAC first expanded its operations outside of Bangladesh in 2002 as BRAC International, now directly implements and provides technical assistance to partner governments and civil society organizations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa.

