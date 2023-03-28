KAMPALA-The Tropical Institute Of Development Innovations (TRIDI) has trashed allegations making rounds alleging that they have a direct influence on Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s investigations on Covid-19 expenditures.

The reports further allege that TRIDI’s Executive director, Dr. Clet Wandui Masiga comes from the same village with MP Budadiri West, Hon.Nathan Nandala Mafabi and that is why the minister for Science, Technology and Innovation is being investigated on COVID 19 funds.

According to Christine Awor, TRIDI’s Public relations officer, TRIDI has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uganda which clearly states the roles and Mandates of the Auditor General on projects funded by Government of Uganda.

“It is brought to your understanding that TRIDI has been receiving funding from government since 2017 and has been submitting all accountabilities to the Office of the Auditor General. Therefore, TRIDI has no business and influence in what the Office of the Auditor General does with the reports,” she said in a statement dated March 28, 2023.

She revealed that since TRIDI started receiving funds from government, each year, the Auditor General audits government funds and it is the office of Auditor General who knows what to do with Audit reports.

“TRIDI would also like to clarify that its Executive Director Masiga does not come from the same village with Hon Nathan Mafabi as alleged by Trumpet News. It must be clearly ascertained that Dr. Masiga comes from Bulambuli district while Hon. Mafabi comes from Sironko district despite the fact that these two districts are all located in Bugisu. While the two know each other, the PAC business has nothing to do with TRIDI and it’s Executive Director Masiga,” she noted

Awor said TRIDI has since taken a strong stand against having an influence in the decision of PAC and has no mandate to influence any investigation ongoing something which was alledged.

“On Political affiliations, Masiga subscribes to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party while Hon. Mafabi subscribes to FDC. Therefore, TRIDI as an independent Institution would like to disassociate itself from the allegations made,” said Awor.

TRIDI is the leading implementer of the Sericulture project in Uganda and envisions increased industrialization and export development through sustainable adoption of Sericulture technologies and Innovations in Uganda.

