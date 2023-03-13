KAMPALA – Diamond Trust Bank – DTB has been named the Most Innovative Bancassurance Agent in Uganda for the year 2022 at the prestigious Insurance Innovations Award -2022 held that the Kampala Serena Hotel.

DTB was voted the most innovative Bancassurance Agent because of its innovation in the use of Digital Banking channels and Digital communication channels to drive awareness and appreciation of Life Insurance services in Uganda.

DTB was among the 27 companies and individuals who participated in the 2022 – Insurance Innovations Awards. The DTB won under the Bancassurance Agent category which attracts insurance players in the Banking sector.

DTB Managing Director Mr. Varghese Thambi on receiving the award expressed DTB’s commitment to innovations that support people’s well-being by introducing to their services like insurance. He dedicated the award to the staff of the Bank who did exceedingly well in delivering a service to the people.

Speaking at the event Board Chairman Insurance Speaking at awards, the Board Chairman of IRA, Dr. Isaac Nkote, said the organization is proud of these annual events and will continuously do so with an aim of putting a strategy of creating awareness of the industry and attracting global players to deliver and transform the sector as people come to understand the insurance products.

“We need to create more visibility for the insurance policies so as to shape the destiny of this industry,”

The Minister for Kampala, Hon Hajjat Minsa Kabanda who was the Chief Guest at the event, said innovation awards in the industry will help in the penetration of the market and increasing the saving culture in Uganda hence reducing poverty.

“The industry has been suffering mistrust since 2010 but now we are glad to announce that Ugandans have embraced the industry’s policies.

The innovative awards were held under the theme “Celebrating Innovation for Excellence in Insurance.

