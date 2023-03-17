KAMPALA – Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) is appreciating its customers through a “big cut” on transaction charges for sending money to other networks, East Africa, and the rest of the world by up to 95%.

This follows the company’s decision to maintain the reduced transaction charges having launched its #PakaKuGround drive last year in December 2022.

Announcing this current development, the Managing Director, of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) Mr. Japheth Aritho said, “Interoperability has been a challenge to the growth of Digital financial inclusion. We made a pledge to build a sustainable business that shares value within the community. Therefore, it is on the above grounds that we have decided to maintain our “big cut” on transaction charges to not only appreciate our customers but also deliver on our commitment to build Uganda and Africa, our home”.

It will now cost the same (UGX100/-) to send money from Airtel to other networks in Uganda and to East Africa and other global networks.

This initiative does not only cover reductions in Uganda only but additionally extends to the global fraternity. You can send money to any airtel number in Africa, plus other cross border networks that include Safaricom, Vodacom, Tigo, Ecocash, Tele birr and Orange.

“It is indeed AMCUL’s mandate to offer affordable and borderless transactions in Uganda and across the globe via the Airtel Money platform. As such, we continuously aim at providing solutions that cut across our customer base both in country and the global fraternity. This is one of the many ways that we aim to deliver on abroad customer value proposition and ensure digital uptake and financial inclusion across our entire customer base. To send money, customers need to dial 1851# and follow prompts” added Aritho.

This development takes effect today so all customers can now continue to send money conveniently, securely, instantly and at the most affordable rate that is as low as UGX100/=.

