KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has extended its partnership with Buganda Kingdom for another 3 years. The contract renewal was announced today at Bulange in Mengo.

Since 2014, Buganda Kingdom in collaboration with Airtel Uganda has implemented transformative initiatives that have impacted the lives of people in Buganda and beyond. These include Africa’s biggest run, the annual Kabaka Birthday Run, the Masaza Cup Tournament, Eid Celebrations, among other activities that are strong platforms for engagement with the community and transformation of their lives.

Speaking on behalf of Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, the Sales Director, Mr. Ali Balunywa said, “We are proud to restate our commitment to the Buganda Kingdom partnership because of the value it has delivered for us, the kingdom and the community. We are culturally aware of the organizational strengths of Buganda Kingdom, and the unwavering commitment to lift the people out of poverty. This aligns with our sustainability agenda of transforming lives in areas we operate in. To support these strategic goals, we made a commitment to progressively offer affordable voice, data and financial services on Airtel’s 100% 4G network that covers Uganda border to border. “

“We have supported grassroots football talent development through the Masaza Football tournament. We have continued to provide local economic opportunities for young people through the strong Airtel- K2 distribution network of franchise partners, agents, and suppliers.”

He added, “We found a valuable partner in the delivery of programs in trade, sports, health, education, agriculture and other sectors. It gives us immense joy to announce the renewal of our contract with Buganda Kingdom for 3 more years. We believe this partnership will go a long way in boosting the Kingdom’s activities as well as improving the livelihoods for our people.”

Mr. Balunywa extended appreciation to His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and the Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayinga for their reflective leadership that inspires people to be healthy, work harder and improve their lives and transform Buganda Kingdom.

Welcoming the contract renewal, The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, applauded Airtel Uganda for the longstanding support they have extended to the Kingdom for the last 9 years, mentioning, “Our partnership has been founded on 4 key pillars to include; health, because you need a healthy population to participate in the various economic activities, sports for entertainment and social engagement, nurturing talent for the youth who take part in the various sports engagements, and cohesion because it continues to build togetherness.”

“We appreciate the support that we get from Airtel Uganda, and the renewal of this contract is timely as it will help us to continue hosting some of the Kingdom activities like the Kabaka Birthday Run which is now in its 10th year, the Masaza football tournament among others. Hence I urge our people to embrace the Airtel brand because it supports our core values,” Owek. Mayiga concluded.

In addition to the Buganda Kingdom contract extension, Airtel Uganda recently announced the readiness of 5G Rollout, and Smart Poles deployment in built-up areas intended to improve Internet access and connectivity for the business community in the Central Business Community in the city.

