ARUA – West Nile Rural Electrification Company Limited (WENRECO), the region’s electricity provider has opened a 24/7, Toll-free call centre to bolster its customer experience.

WENRECo is the electric energy generating and distribution company in the West Nile sub-region of Northern Uganda.

The Toll free customer services centre, located at Ewuata Distribution Plant, is strategically positioned to serve the West Nile districts of Arua, Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwatch and Madi Okollo. Others will include Terego, Maracha, Yumbe, Moyo and Koboko districts.

“It is a clear demonstration from us as the service provider in the West Nile region that we are committed to improving the service experience for the customers and we are demonstrating it here physically by putting facilities that speak the same language with what we are talking about,” said Eng. Kenneth Kigumba, the General Manager of WENRECO.

Eng. Kigumab, said the new call centre, a state of art will also act as a feedback channel from the users.

“We want the customer to enjoy the service and in case there is any challenges with that service, they should be able to reach to us in the shortest possible time without any difficulties so that we can respond accordingly to enable them have the service available,” the General Manager of WENRECO added, also noting that his service strategy has always been focused on process simplification and investments to improve network performance.

He said that Call Centre is attempting to provide an answer to many unresolved issues that the customers in the West Nile region are grappling with, but also help the Service Providers technical team to understand areas that are prone to challenges of the network.

Arua district chairperson Alfred Okuonzi lauded WENRECO for launching the toll-free customer helpline centre and said it is going to be a major contributor to the livelihood of the people of West Nile.

“I want to thank WENRECO for again bringing us another programme of a free call line. Thank you so much for making life very easy for our people”, Mr Okuonzi said. He said the helpline centre would empower the people of West Nile to advocate for reliable and efficient power supply.

He said initially power demand in West Nile was less than 3 megawatts but WENERCO Investment in the region has boosted power demand to whopping 6.8 megawatts.

“I’m appealing to the government to make sure your efforts are reinforced in this region,” the LCV boss said.

Mr. Victor Vidal Lomori, the Deputy Speaker of Arua Central Division said the call centre will help the business community in Arua City, the private sector and everybody that uses power in the West Nile region.

“I’m sure that you have the competent people who will address issues [in the call centre], the deputy speaker said.

Caroline Uganda, a top Businesswoman in Arua City said the Centre would help to close the communication gap that has existed as far as she could remember.

In August 2022, WENRECo also launched a payment option on Airtel Money to allow customers in West Nile to make their electricity bills payment at affordable rates.

By dialling 1854*6# and following the prompts, customers are able to conveniently make their electricity payments to WENRECO using Airtel Money in the comfort of their home, offices, and including when traveling/working abroad.

“We applaud Airtel Money for these innovations and enhanced services that will enable our customers to make their electricity payments. I implore our customers to use other Airtel Money services to ease their work” said Eng. Kigumba at the time.

