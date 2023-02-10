KAMPALA – Helpware, a market-leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, today announced expansion into Kampala, Uganda with amazing job opportunities for local residents.

The company is conducting a preliminary recruitment process to find talented candidates to provide customer support services. Helpware’s initial focus on staffing will be hiring more than 100 Customer Support Representatives (CSRs) based who will provide a seamless customer experience across channels such as phone, email, and chat in English, French, and Swahili. Opportunities will continue to expand to include technical and back-office support positions as the business takes on more clients. The company is focused on finding new team members that are empathetic, polite, patient, and professional while providing stellar customer service.

“We are excited to bring this next phase of our growth to Uganda,” stated Robert Nash, CEO.

“There are many reasons why we selected Uganda, but at the core is the people and their talents. As a People as a Service solution, we have to be sure we are living our core values and focusing on our culture. We are confident this move will only strengthen that core. It may seem like a cliché’ for companies to say they are focused on culture, but that is our genuine day-to-day focus – we are in the business of people.”

Help ware launched its operations through a job fair at the School of Computing and Informatics Technology, Makerere University on to attract top talent from universities as the start of building a database of talent and hiring exceptional customer service representatives.

“We have already met with so many talented and open-minded people who are just as passionate about customer service as we are, and we know for sure we will not have any issues finding the right talents,” stated Alex Tereshchenko, COO.

“The diversity of languages as well as proficiency in English is also a great fit for our global clients. Overall, it is the perfect spot for our business to expand.”

Officiating at the event, Prof William Bazeyo, Chairman BPO Council is optimistic that the initiative will see many Ugandans work for different companies in different developed countries while at home.

“We have 1000s and 1000s of graduates and youth in this country that need to be employed,” he said, noting that Ugandans are ready to take on the space.

Prof Bazeyo says they have also drafted a policy in which they intend to protect the employers in this space and their money.

He urged Ugandans who will be lucky to be employed to be resilient and produce work as expected.

Helpware has over 2500 employees who work in offices across the globe and provide services of outstanding quality. The company locations around the world give those who join Helpware a unique, diverse, and culture-rich experience: teams are located throughout the United States, Germany, Philippines, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, Albania, Mexico, And SOON UGANDA.

Helpware is a fusion of amazing people, culture, innovation, technology, and ideas all driving towards a single purpose: Revolutionary Customer Experiences. They are currently serving over 150 clients across various industries including E-Commerce and Retail Gaming and Entertainment, On-Demand, SaaS, and Software, FinTech, Public Sector, HealthCare and HealthTech, Social Media, etc.

Their mission is to deliver the world’s best concierge-level services consistently and happily. Defined by joy and relentless innovation, they are proud to be differentiated as an Amazing “People as a Service” business.

Since its founding in 2015, the company has been rapidly growing and providing exceptional digital customer experience solutions to organizations of all sizes – from ambitious startups to corporate powerhouses such as Amazon. With an experienced team of the best CSRs, designers, data analysts, and other specialists committed to innovation and excellence, the company has become a leader in this sector, helping businesses improve their online presence and capitalize on their digital opportunities. Its quick success is a testament to the results-driven approach they take when creating unparalleled customer service solutions that empower its clients.

Helpware boasts about trained and dedicated specialists in place who provide a wide variety of services ranging from exceptional customer support to data management. Some of the solutions the company offers include but are not limited to omnichannel customer service, technical & IT support, digital marketing support, data labeling, cybersecurity solutions, etc.

This company is an industry leader when it comes to customer satisfaction and the quality of their services. Having earned numerous awards and being highly rated on platforms such as Clutch and Glassdoor, they have proven themselves to be a reliable partner that prioritizes the needs of their clients. Their commitment to excellence can be seen in every project they take on, which is why they’ve become one of the most successful companies in the field.

Helpware stands apart from its competition because the clear focus is on building customized and dedicated teams in customer support by putting employees first.

Their commitment to treating their teams with respect creates a supportive and uplifting work atmosphere for their dedicated staff. Key benefits of working with Helpware include competitive salaries, health insurance offering access to quality medical care, free lunch during the work day, allowing employees to refuel and stay energized in their everyday tasks, a paid time off policy that allows team members to maintain a healthy work-life balance and others.

Helpware is looking to invest in Uganda’s future by finding and cultivating new talent. Not only will this benefit those who join their team, but it will also help boost Uganda’s economy as a whole.

