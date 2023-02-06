KAMPALA – Paint maker, Kansai Plascon Uganda, a subsidiary of the Japanese paint company of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, has donated paint worth UGX 40 million to Busoga College Mwiri.

Busoga College Mwiri is hunting up to UGX 5 billion for the total refurbishment of the oldest boys’ secondary school which prides itself on 112 years of existence.

Authorities say, the school structures sitting on 67 acres of land comprising ancient sporting facilities, laboratories, and classrooms require a facelift to match modern standards and provide a favorable learning environment for the students.

The head teacher, Arthur Mbalule says that they have partnered with Kansai Plascon, which has since offered them paint worth UGX40 Million to give dormitories, classrooms, and the administration block a fresh coat of paint.

Delivering the much-needed support, Santosh Gumte, the Managing Director of Plascon, said that their partnership involves skilling students in painting and interior design as part of their advancement in vocational skills.

Mr. Gumte said the paint would be used in rehabilitating the worn-down structures at a Jinja-based school.

“By joining Mwiri to start teaching students painting skills, I know we are going to transform these boys into responsible men, able to contribute to our society and country,” the Plascon boss said.

“I understand that the school curriculum has been modified by the Ministry of Education to include more practical or vocational skills training for students. This is a very welcome progression and one that the labour market desperately needs. These skills will ensure students leave school with a good education but also the capacity to start income-generating activities,” he added.

He also revealed that Kansai Plascon Uganda trains more than 15,000 painters annually in its painters’ training workshops across Uganda.

“We have seen many painters horn their craft and take on large contracts and painting projects that have transformed their lives significantly.”

Since its launch in August 2017, Kansai Plascon Uganda has successfully built on local partnerships and expertise to become the number one paint company in Uganda with 60% market share, supplying both decorative and manufacturing segments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related