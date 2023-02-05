KAMPALA – A new online store selling always-popular perfumes and bodysprays has opened in Uganda Kampala. Keem Perfumez Shop has opened its doors just in time for the valentine season, one of the best times of the year for the people in love.

The new addition, located next door to Makindye court and Makindye military court welcomed its first customers on Friday, February 3. Stocking celebrity fragrances and classic designer scents, the shop has created around 10 permanent positions, as well as five seasonal roles.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Keem Fame Rich , store manager, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome customers and hope they will be as excited about the new store as we are. We think our customers will love the beautiful fittings and new facilities including the personalised merchandise for Keem fame rich , and we hope to see

Located in Makindye and Munyonyo in the trading centers , the store stocks dozens of big-name brands including Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne and Gucci, brown orchid, black suit as well as celebrity fragrances from the likes of pop star Ariana Grande.

There are of course two branches of Keem Perfumez Shop open at Deira biggest shopping centre Dubai.

Keem Perfumez are the authentic sellers of branded perfumes from Usa , Uk and Dubai with a wide range of products

They also deal in offering countrywide deliveries across Uganda

