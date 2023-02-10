KAMPALA – Jumia Uganda has hosted its top joint business partners across various categories like TVs, Phones, Appliances and Electronics, and more, in preparation for the 10th edition of the annual Jumia TechSale scheduled to take place from February 27th to March 13th 2023.

While addressing the company’s joint business partners at the meeting held in Bugolobi, Vinod Goel, CEO Jumia Uganda, highlighted the company’s strategic focus on expanding its services across the country with a key focus on growing its Pick-up stations the on-ground sales team – JForce while strengthening the linehaul to reduce the delivery timelines and reach more consumers outside Kampala.

“We are strengthening our Pick-up station network threefold to be able to serve more consumers across the country and build confidence in e-commerce which at this stage involves availing as many consumer touchpoints as possible to help our consumers easily navigate through the processes involved. We cannot achieve this without the support of our partners, who furnish us with quality products at unbeatable prices,” Vinod said.

Speaking at the same event, Andrew Muhwezi, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer highlighted consumer needs based on search terms generated on Jumia.

“Based on consumer search terms, we are able to see what many of our consumers are predominantly looking for. We thought it best to share these search terms with our partners so that they understand consumer interests and decide on what makes business sense to them while at the same time meeting consumers at their point of need.”

Most popular search terms for the period xx to xx included smart watches, laptops, refrigerators, shoes, bluetooth speakers, clothes, mattresses, mosquito nets among other items in the home and appliances, electronics and fashion categories.

Through a raffle draw, BlueFlame was awarded a free 1-month marketing offer, while Noah Othieno, a vendor supplying Tecno, Infinix and iTel, walked away with a 50% discount offer on marketing from Jumia.

