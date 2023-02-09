I&M Bank Uganda, formerly Orient bank, is set to officially launch at it’s Kingdom Kampala branch, a one-of-a-kind service that enhances its digital offering and caters to changing customer needs.

Tailored for both high net-worth individuals and corporate clients, the new branch hosts the I&M Select Banking suite, a Corporate Banking Centre and 24-hour ATM.

The branch shall also have a 24/7 digital self-service hub known as the I&M Digital Pod, that will give the clients a chance to experience what a fully independent digital bank can offer.

Annette Nakiyaga, the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs said the latest innovations are set to reshape the way I&M Bank clients do their banking.

“In an era of constantly changing technology, our new advanced digital hub is designed to provide the most efficient and rewarding customer experience for our high net-worth clientele and corporate customers. From financial advisory services, wealth management to offshore banking, the branch will deliver a truly customer-oriented experience,” Ms Nakiyaga said.

Joseph Fetaa, the bank’s Head of Products and Channels noted that, following the transition from Orient Bank, the new I&M Bank branch strategically located at Kingdom Kampala, is part of institution’s restructure strategy to cater for the evolving customer needs.

“When I&M Bank started operations in Uganda, the biggest question was how to help our corporate clientele secure and manage their wealth. Our new corporate centre at Kingdom Kampala answers exactly that. The branch is designed to ensure that our clients get quick and easy solutions to their financial needs. From interacting with offshore banking specialists in Mauritius, to instant 24-hour digital and bulk banking solutions, the new branch will be a one stop centre for all financial solutions for our clients,” Mr. Fetaa said.

Mr. Fetaa took select media personnel on a tour of one of the unique sections of the Kingdom Kampala branch; the I&M Select Banking Service Centre.

He explained that the I&M Select Banking concept comes with a lot of benefits for its members, aimed at giving them a seamless banking experience.

“The I&M Banking Select banking members will enjoy benefits such as a world-class debit card, that gives one access to the I&M Select Centre and select airport lounges around the world.

Members are also guaranteed complimentary travel insurance each time they pay for air tickets with this card, purchase discounts at selected hotels, restaurants and websites, among other benefits,” he said.

Fetaa further revealed that the branch will be handling all offshore banking services that the bank plans to roll out ahead of the official branch launch due next month.

