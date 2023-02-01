Centenary Bank and the Diocese of Kasese have commissioned a new building meant to serve the bank and its customers.

The 2.5 billion UGX structure construction was completed in November 2022 and officially handed over to the diocese at the start of the year. While commissioning the building, His Lordship Rt. Rev Aquirinus Kibira welcomed Centenary Bank staff to their new home encouraging them to exhibit top-notch services as well.

“Banking with Centenary Bank Kasese has gotten better and more conducive. I am certain that customers are impressed with the effort put into availing those services in a neat and clean place like this. The bar has been raised and as such, I urge staff to offer you’re very best as you serve the bank’s customers in Kasese” Kibira said.

Centenary Bank has for the past 40 years tailored services for rural Uganda. With branches like Kasese, the bank has managed to serve over 2.4 million Ugandans countrywide.

While speaking about the bank’s mandate and vision for 2023, Fabian Kasi the Managing Director of Centenary Bank acknowledged that the bank’s core to serve rural Ugandans remains paramount in the year to come.

“Having started in September 1999, it will be 24 years this year since we opened our doors to serve the people of Kasese. In these two decades, the customers have grown to numbers that could not fit in the old premises anymore. To date the branch has 36,404 customers; 7,915 borrowers and an asset base of 51 billion. Thank you for being part of this growth,” Kasi noted.

Kasi further added that “Over 70% of Centenary Bank branches serve the rural, in addition to our network of over 6,000 agents, the largest in the industry, and 80 branches countrywide. We seek to even reach more unbanked people as many Ugandans are still not financially included especially those in hard-to-reach places.”

