BUSHENYI —Bushenyi is set to host an agribusiness expo—showcasing agricultural, manufactured and processed products, farm displays, innovations made in Bushenyi and partly surrounding areas.

Dubbed Bushenyi Show, the annual event seeks to bring together different players in the agribusiness sector from Bushenyi and surrounding areas, said Edmund Bashaasha, the lead expo organiser

Bushenyi show.

The weeklong show which will take place from 7 -11 March 2023 will also exhibit farm inputs especially products in value addition,outputs and chemicals.

Bashaasha said participants will enjoy free entry for the whole week for the agricultural that will be at Bushenyi Main Stadium.

“During the show, we intend to have various trainings conducted mainly skilling the youth and women on farming best practices, value addition, financial literacy, innovation among others. Throughout the show, we shall have a medical camp to offer free medical services to the people of Bushenyi for a healthy living and developing community,” he said.

He said the show will feature on-site exhibitions, demonstrations, presentations and direct interaction with your target client base at the exhibition.

Mr Bashaasha also said at the show, farmers will learn about the various agricultural credit facilities (loans) available to them through BoU, government and various financial institutions.

Those seeking to exhibit at the show are urged to book early in advance, paying between Shs500,000 for a 50-seater tent and Shs1m for a 100-seater tent.

