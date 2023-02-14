KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank has introduced “Get Ready For The Learners” campaign in which they intend to provide schools with financial solutions and banking services to enable them to prepare for the return of students.

The campaign is directed towards the core stakeholders in the Education sector: school owners and administrators, staff, and parents.

The education sector players face several challenges including but not limited to deficiency of working capital for school owners majorly while transitioning from the holiday into the school term, operational capital during the school term, transportation of learners to and from school, and the historical barriers that hamper teachers from accessing credit facilities.

As a listening financial partner, Housing Finance Bank has crafted solutions to address these challenges. The solutions include but are not limited to; Bridge financing, where institutions can access up to UGX 200M to cater to short-term working capital needs and operational costs, repayable in three to six months. Vehicle and asset financing for the institutions’ asset acquisition needs with an offering of up to 90% financing for brand-new assets.

That’s not all, Housing Finance Bank is also offering salary loans and incremental housing solutions to teachers to enable them to meet their personal obligations and build their own houses. To parents, the bank is offering convenient school fees payment options through the SchoolPay platform that enables school fees payment through multiple channels including Housing Finance Bank branches, HFB Mobile Banking App and through authorized bank agents.

To ease the burden of school fees for parents, the bank also rolled out a Salary loan campaign dubbed “Make 2023 your year in 48 hours.” The 90-day campaign allows customers to enjoy unsecured Salary Loans of up to UGX 350M in just 48 Hours (2 days) with flexible repayment periods of up to 84 months at interest rates of as low as 17.5% per annum. And that’s not all, the solution also takes up loan buyouts at zero fees.

Housing Finance Bank calls upon school owners, teachers, and parents to take advantage of this 90-day offer to meet their financial obligations in record time. All those interested in the offering should reach out by visiting any Housing Finance Bank branch, call our 24/7 call centre on toll-free number 0800211082, send a Whatsapp message on 0771888755 or send an email to info@housingfinance.co.ug or visit www.housingfinance.co.ug

