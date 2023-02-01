NAIROBI — Fast rising South Africa based industrialist and billionaire, Dr. Mandla Lamba says Agilitee is looking to spend on the development of company’s East African operation through a manufacturing plant in Kenya, and has earmarked at least $250 million over the next 18 months.

This was revealed during an interview that aired on NTV Kenya. Agilitee is the first electric vehicle, artificially intelligent, and green revolution Company in Africa and is also the first black-owned Electric Vehicle company in the world.

“I think the problems that we have in Africa haven’t met the kind of solutions they deserve because we are in Africa which is now post-colonial,

“We haven’t seen a new breed of leaders who are saying that now that we have been freed, how do we fix the environment, how do we bring solutions to the continent that will be able to economically liberate Africa? That’s where I saw a gap that this is where we should come in,”Dr Lamba said during the interview.

He pointed out that about 70% of Agilitee’s leadership is women, and 30% is men adding that Agilitee has started rolling out its franchise and flagship known as Agilitee express, which sales electric scooters and also rents them out.

The first store opened in Zimbabwe, Harare in 2021, then December 2022, another opened in Cape Town, South Africa and later another in Johannesburg. “We are also opening another one in Durban. All these are franchise stores that are owned by females,”Dr Lamba said.

He urged East Africans to brace themselves for a green revolution, adding that what the company is spearheading will create jobs.

Kenya’s Redmark Consultants which specializes in financing projects from inception right through to completion recently signed a deal with Agilitee Africa to create Agilitee East Africa.

According to the fully executed partnership agreement, Redmark Consultants n owns 30% of Agilitee East Africa Limited a company that was set up in Kenya in 2021 that has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilitee Africa, whereas, Agilitee Africa will remain with 70% control of the same.

The regional partnership will provide communities in the East Africa Region with a comprehensive range of cost-effective green energy solutions from electric vehicles infrastructure, electric vehicles manufacturing, Greentech products and Artificial Intelligence solutions.

