Uganda Baati Limited, a member of the Safal Group and Uganda’s leading manufacturer and supplier of quality steel building solutions, has opened its 11th showroom in Soroti.

Speaking at the launch Mr George Arodi, the Chief Executive of Uganda Baati, said that the decision to open a new route to market through showrooms was to bring convenience to the customers who would otherwise, have to travel long distances to access the company’s products.

“We are happy to open our 11th showroom in Soroti today along with others in Zzana, Mukono, Jinja, Lira, Gulu, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Masaka, and Mbale. The company has elaborate plans to extend its market presence with additional six showrooms during the year. We expect the showroom to also act as liaison offices for advancing product training and roof installer programs and offer support to our existing and future distribution partners.” said George Arodi

According to Arodi, “The showrooms, other than acting as selling points for the company leading brands, also operate as a platform where the company products are showcased and unique features explained to the customers by the company’s well-trained staff.”

“The showroom was conceptualised as the company’s market penetration strategy, which will immensely improve the customer experience,” he said.

He added that the showroom concept is not to compete with the distribution channel but to strengthen the distributors’ business through enhanced product knowledge dissemination.

It has been proven that showrooms create market pull and grow the market for UBL brands, benefiting the distributors and other channel partners.

“The Soroti showroom will focus more on selling value add products in Lifestile, Orientile, Romantile, Versatile, Covermax Resincot and Dumuzas”, Arodi revealed.

According to the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, Uganda’s households are projected to grow from 2.9 million in 2020 to 3.8 million by 2025.

The report indicates that Uganda’s locally manufactured building materials are vital in increasing the local housing construction demands to service the growing population and rapid urbanization.

Mr. Simon Edoru the LC5 Chairman-Soroti City noted that the showroom will help them overcome the problem of counterfeit products that we have been experiencing.

“I am also grateful that Uganda Baati will continue to run its programs, such as the Fundi program, which empowers our people on craftsmanship; this will allow Soroti people to gain skills and attract the much-needed job opportunities in the region,” said.

Soroti City Deputy Mayor Juliet Ipagi thanked Uganda Baati for inviting the local leadership to the special event.

“As the Soroti district leadership members, we are ready to embrace UBL as an organisation and will ensure we work together effortlessly. It is a great move for Uganda Baati to operate in Soroti, as in a few years, it will even be more developed with the services and products that the organisation is offering,” she noted.

