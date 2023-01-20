KAMPALA – Stressed of needs like school fees, business, and or any other personal demands, worry no more. Housing Finance Bank has come to your rescue with an affordable salary loan to relax your financial pressures.

Intended at the supporting its customers during these tough times, the development was officially launched by Michael K. Mugabi, the Bank’s Managing Director along with the Executive Director Ms. Peace K. Ayebazibwe at the bank’s Head Office in Kololo, Wampewo Avenue.

Over the years, the Bank has championed the provision of products and services of immense, yet distinctive value at very affordable and competitive rates to enhance financial inclusion and economic growth.

Dubbed “Make 2023 your year with the HFB Salary Loan” 90-day, the campaign allows customers to get unsecured Salary Loans of up to UGX 350M in just 48 Hours (2 days) with flexible repayment periods of up to 84 months! And that’s not all, the solution also takes up loan buyouts at zero fees.

“We are happy to have a solution for our salaried customers that exceeds market offerings. A lot can be achieved with UGX 350 million, – homes can be built, businesses can be boosted, education advanced, cars acquired, and many other aspirations. As Housing Finance Bank, we are committed and continue to positively transform lives of our customers through value adding solutions such as this,” said Mugabi.

The bank is also offering additional benefits such as travel insurance of up to 5 locations worldwide, hospital cash benefit, critical illness cover, and last expense benefit incase of death of the account holder or account holder’s spouse for the Pearl customer segment.

“The Salary Loan solution is open to both existing and new customers. All you need is your employment contract to get started. We encourage employed citizens to make use of this 90day campaign and meet their life goals with ease. Once an application is submitted, the loan will be advanced in 48hrs, which is only 2days.” – Mrs. Peace K. Ayebazibwe, Housing Finance Bank Executive Director.

All those interested in the offering should reach out by visiting any of the Bank’s branches countrywide, through the 24/7 call center toll free number 0800211082, on WhatsApp 0771888755, via email on info@housingfinance.co.ug and it’s website www.housingfinance.co.ug.

