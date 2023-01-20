KAMPALA – MTN Uganda has received International Standards Certifications – ISO 27001 on Information Security Management Systems, reinforcing its commitment to prioritising confidentiality, integrity and availability of services to the customers. The certificate was issued by the Luxembourg-based firm, Certi-Trust Group.

ISO 27001 certification shows that MTN Uganda has adequate security controls to safeguard and protect all customers’ data.

The certification covers the processes of management of people in the technology department, all assets in the CMDB register and documented processes, policies, guidelines, records and standards in the technology department.

Receiving the certification, MTN Uganda Chief Technology and Information Officer, Ali Monzer, said the recognition is a testament to the hard work that the company has put in to ensure high levels of data security for the various stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to have officially achieved certification to the ISO 27001 standard for information security management. This is a significant milestone for our company and one that we are incredibly proud of. ISO 27001 is the international standard that sets out the requirements for an information security management system (ISMS),” he said.

He added: “Achieving this certification is no small feat. It required a comprehensive assessment of our information security practices, including risk assessments, security controls, and incident management procedures. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that we met the stringent requirements of the standard, and we are thrilled to have successfully passed the certification audit.”

Monzer said the certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to protecting the sensitive information of its clients and customers.

He said the certification also assures their clients and customers that the company has implemented rigorous controls to safeguard their data and that it takes information security seriously.

“In today’s digital age, data breaches and cyber-attacks are a real threat to businesses of all sizes. We understand that our clients and customers trust us with their sensitive information, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” he said.

“By achieving ISO 27001 certification, we are sending a clear message that we are committed to protecting their data and that we have the processes and controls in place to do so. We want to assure our clients and customers that their information is safe with us.”

He said the company will continue to make the security of its clients’ and customers’ data a top priority backed up with a regular review and updating its information security practices to ensure that they remain effective.

Mike Kamau, the managing director for East and Southern Africa at Certi-Trust congratulated MTN Uganda for accepting to through the auditing process and getting the certification.

“MTN Uganda is now promising stakeholders that their information is secure, true and that their services are available,” he said.

He, however, noted that the journey continues because ISO certification needs companies to record continuous improvement in service delivery year-on-year to the customers.

This latest certification comes nearly four years since its subsidiary, MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd, received GSMA certification in 2019.

MTN Uganda has over the year past years intensified efforts to tighten its security features in a bid to boost customer confidence in the telecom industry that is currently undergoing a major transformation.

