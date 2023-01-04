KAMPALA – I&M Bank Uganda appointed Mr. Joseph Biryahwaho as their Head of Risk Management.

Rich with over 17 years of banking experience, Biryahwaho previously worked at FINCA Uganda Limited (MDI) since January 2020 in the same capacity.

At FINCA, he led the financial institution’s use of technology, to leverage capabilities such as data science, digital lending and recommendation systems to penetrate underserved markets.

He began his career as a Credit Officer with Faulu Uganda in 2005, before moving to Stanbic Bank Uganda in 2008 where he served in various roles and rose through the ranks to head the Risk Management function as Head of Operational Risk and acting Chief Risk Officer

At Stanbic Bank Uganda, he among other achievements established the first Business Continuity Management desk, the first enterprise risk appetite, and stress testing frameworks. He was also integral to establishing the first information and cyber security frameworks, risk data aggregation and reporting capabilities among other notable milestones

Biryahwaho is a Certified Fraud Examiner with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), and a Certified Information Security Manager with ISACA

He holds an MBA (University of East London) and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) from MUBS – Makerere University Business School.

