KAMPALA —Ecobank Uganda will provide the much sought-after support to the country’s budding oil and gas sector, the bank’s Managing Director Grace Muliisa had announced.

Muliisa told reporters in Kampala that Ecobank Uganda, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational, a banking conglomerate headquartered in Lome, Togo would put it’s back behind the country’s oil and gas sector— starting with the Tilenga Project.

The Tilenga Project is planned to develop nine (9) fields, namely; Jobi-Rii, Ngiri, Gunya, Kasamene, Wahrindi, Kigogole, Nsoga, Ngege, and Ngara.

“We do understand the landscape and in this particular case, it means what is happening in the different economies on the continent. For Uganda particularly, oil and gas is one of the sectors we are looking at, not only because it is going to hugely impact our economy but it is one that is to transform so many lives,” Muliisa said during an interview.

Uganda’s oil and gas discoveries have attracted investment in the energy sector, especially exploration and infrastructure projects with significant capital inflows.

Muliisa said the bank will continue with its financial inclusion drive all over the country.

“Financial inclusion is not a one- off but rather part of who we are as a Pan African bank. We realise we operate in different parts of the country and part of our existence is to bring along so many people into the financial world. This is core to what we are and we will continue with this journey,” Muliisa said.

“We are part of the agency banking platform which has given opportunities to so many Ugandans to come through the financial space and world. We also teach different communities on how to generate, grow and protect incomes and wealth. We will continue with this program,” Muliisa said an event where the ecobank rewarded community changer makers in its campaign named the 12 days of Christmas which sought to give back to individuals and organisations that are making a difference in their communities.

“Ecobank is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve as we take pride in helping those people and groups that have a positive influence on communities. Through this campaign, we also aimed at giving a boost to the change-makers of the narrative in our society and we encourage others to go for more,”Muliisa said.

At least eight change makers were awarded for the their extraordinary roles in supporting their communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related