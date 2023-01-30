In partnership with Uganda Golf Club, Airtel Uganda committed to support the popular Wednesday club nights dubbed Airtel’s Wednesday Club Nights, that have registered more interest among Ugandan Golfers. During the weekly activations, the Golfers get a chance to engage with the brand and win lots of goodies that culminate into a bigger monthly club night activation, at the end of each month.

For the 2023 January monthly tournament, thirteen Golfers received Airtel Goodies after teeing off an 18-hole course at the Uganda Golf Club yesterday, and the winners walked away with Airtel branded umbrellas, Airtel 4G Smartphones, Airtel 4GMiFi that connects up to 10 users with 15GB free data and the Airtel 4G broadband connection worth Ushs. 250,000 for the overall winner.

Paul Charles Rukundo who recorded the highest score of 43 points got the overall prize of an Airtel Broadband – 4G Unit with 51 GB free data that connects up to 32 users.

He appreciated Airtel for partnering with Uganda Golf Club, and for the gift hamper which token boosts the confidence of players so that they can strive to attain the best points and be rewarded at the end of the game.

The tournament attracted a total of 120 participants who played in the A, B and C groups with top contenders including; Patrick Kagoro who scored 38 points under the senior’s category, Group B Winner – Getrude Kityo who registered 22 points, Ssebale Kato attained 21 points under Group B, Group A winner – Macklline Nsenga got 21 points, among others.

Uganda Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course measuring 6,732 yards in length from the Blue Tees, with a par of 72, set right in the centre of Kampala City. The Club features all the golf amenities, including a club house, a driving range, as well as putting and chipping grounds.

The Club has retained the city’s last expansive stretch of greenery, a welcoming retreat amid the busy capital.

“Airtel congratulates all the winners who have participated in the concluded tournament, and we pledge our continued support towards initiatives that are social impacting through connecting people towards a positive cause, like what golf does,” said, David Birungi, Airtel Uganda’s PR Manager.

“I commended Uganda Golf Club for their positive contribution towards professionalizing the Sport of Golf in Uganda, and arranging various tournaments that nature great talent for both leisure and professional gains. In November 2022, Airtel Uganda announced Ushs. 100 million sponsorships in support of Golf through a partnership with Uganda Golf Club for a year, with the aim of boosting the sport in the country.”

“Over the years, we have made heavy investments towards grooming talent through various sports activities and our collaboration with Uganda Golf Club is a testimony of our deliberate effort towards such positive initiatives,” Mr. Birungi concluded.

