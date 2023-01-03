In recognition of an uncertain economic environment, Absa Bank Uganda has announced special financing packages intended to help customers kick start the new year on a stronger footing.

The enhanced financing offering targeting salaried individuals includes a 2-month repayment holiday upfront, 0% arrangement fees and 7- year repayment period for unsecured loans for new customers.

The bank is also offering up to UGX. 2B on mortgages and 0% arrangement fees for customers purchasing homes.

The intervention is timely, as it’s an opportunity for our customers to kick off new year goals such as acquiring a dream home, car, land, or educating their children.

Musa Jallow, Absa Bank Uganda’s Retail Banking Director, said,” We want our customers to continue in the spirit of celebrating their numerous achievements by providing opportunities for them to achieve more goals in the new year. These goals could be educating their children, home ownership, purchasing land, buying a new car or starting a business. As such, we are driven to inspire more celebrations, achievements and the desire to help bring our customers’ possibilities to life.”

“As a customer-centered bank, we are constantly listening to the needs of customers and the industry. We leverage these insights to provide solutions towards becoming the banking partner of choice for everyone in Uganda,” Mr Jallow added.

