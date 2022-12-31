KAMPALA – Diaspora customers can now invest in bills and bonds from anywhere through the Housing Finance Bank Securities Exchange portal on the bank’s website.

The development is possible with a Housing Finance diaspora account which can be opened easily from anywhere at any time using the Housing Finance Mobile Banking App.

The revelation was made on Wednesday 28th December 2022 during the 12th Annual Ugandans Diaspora Business Breakfast at Kampala Serena Hotel where the bank joined business leaders, innovators, and expatriates from all corners of the globe to exploit the investment opportunities for Ugandans in the Diaspora.

According to the Government of Uganda, 4% of Uganda’s GDP is attributed to remittances from Ugandans living and working abroad.

Housing Finance Bank says that there is a need to parade options that would help Ugandans make significant strides in saving and investing in Uganda while working abroad.

Mr. John Baptist, the Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank revealed that they offer tailor-made solutions that meet the needs of diaspora customers who look to achieve their dreams which may include building houses, educating their loved ones, and investing even when not physically in the country.

“The Housing Finance Diaspora account stands out due to its unmatched value proposition to customers that includes but is not limited to transactional solutions, mortgage financing, convenience, the convenience of transfers with remittance solutions, wealth advisory, and risk management through bancassurance. Customers can also easily open a Housing Finance Bank diaspora account from anywhere at any time using the Housing Finance Mobile Banking App.”

“The portal has simplified the process of investing in treasury bills and bonds as well as real estate for customers in the diaspora. These are just a few of the areas where we support our customers” he added.

The two-day event featured a series of events including music by celebrated Ugandan artists thriving in the diaspora, networking, fashion parades, comedy, and awards all hinged on promoting Investments back home while working abroad.

Housing Finance Bank remains committed to its mission of enabling home ownership and financial independence for Ugandans.

For more information about the Housing Finance Bank Diaspora account visit https://www.housingfinance.co.ug/diaspora-banking/

“If your dream is to build a house back home, save for your children’s education then you should start thinking about joining the Diaspora banking family” – John Baptist Kaweesa noted.

