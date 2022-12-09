The Ministry of Information, Communications Technology (ICT) and National Guidance is in final stages to launch the 5G Technology, a move that will go along way in improving Communications in the country.

This revelation was made by ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi who was the guest of honour at the MTN meet and great cocktail reception at Serena Hotel on Thursday evening.

Baryomunsi said Government is doing everything possible to create a conducive environment for companies like MTN to thrive in the market place.

“We are working as a East African Community to ensure easy access to smart phones. Very soon we will be launching the 5G technologies. We are also exploring the possiblity of enhancing fibre network across the country.” he said.

The function organised by Charles Mbire the Chairman MTN Uganda Board of Directors, was to officially present the newly appointed CEO Ms Sylvia Mulenge to MTN partners across the country.

Baryomusi welcomed MS Mulenge to Uganda, thanking MTN for the cordial relationship it has continued to have with the government of Uganda . “As government we thank u for the services you continue to provide for Uganda. He pledged government’s continued support to MTN and the entire private sector.

Charles Mbire on his part highlighted the accolades gathered by Sylvia Mulinge over the last 15 years of her proffessional journey, adding that MTN Uganda hit a jackpot by bringing her on board.

” Sylvia have received several awards including the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear 2022 on Kenya, a prestigious presidential award given for distinguished service, she appeared in the second publication of the 100 most influential African Women in 2020 by Avance Media and was acknowledged as Kenya’s top 25 women in Digital by Digitalk”

Mbire further noted that since MTN listed on the Securities Exchange on 6th December 2021,. the subscriber base had increased from 14.9 million to 17 million in one year and Shs 447.55 billion have been paid to shareholders as dividends. adding that additional Shs120.9 billion which was declared as dividends recently will be paid t shareholders by 22nd December this year.

Mbire introduced the guests to Sylvia Mulenge saying they are all friends of MTN.

A very elated and jovial Mulenge talked about her experience in Uganda. the places she have visited so far and the friendliness of ugandan people. She pledged to continue polishing the building blocks she found in place for the growth of the MTN business by particularly ensuring improved service to customers.

Related