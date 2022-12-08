KAMPALA – Raxio data centre has launched a promotion which runs up to December 31 targeting fintechs, research and innovation firms, microfinance and insurance to offer free cross-connect when they buy a 1/2 rack (1KW) or 1/4 rack (500W).

This was revealed at a workshop promoting the ongoing sales campaign held at OUTBOX on December 7 under the theme dubbed ‘How Raxio Data Centre can power your business’ attended by innovators and start up owners in the technology and innovation industry.

The promotion, which began on November 1, targets critical sectors such as FINTECH, Research & Innovation firms, microfinance, insurance, and professional services mainly drawn from the Uganda Network Operators Group (UGNOG) and the Financial Technologies Services Providers’ Association (FITSPA), the umbrella body for fintechs in Uganda with 189 members to-date.

These key sectors are at the heart of driving critical business operations in Uganda and contributing to the country’s economic prosperity.

Speaking at the launch, Abdul-Rahman Ahmed, Raxio Data Centre’s vice president in charge of tech and operations, there is a data centre boom because these days, everything we deal with generates data.

He shared examples such as a hospital which needs personal details of a patient including their past visits, the illness and the doctors who treated them.

“All this and more are data and at the end of the day you need a data centre. For you to have a digitized economy, have thriving fintechs, to thrive in artificial intelligence, you need a data centre,” Ahmed said adding that it is high time government made use of the country’s first Tier III, truly carrier-neutral co-location facility.

Abdul-Rahman explained that the Covid-19 pandemic helped them accelerate digital transformation, something he said should continue.

“With this promotion, we are supporting the growth of corporate and MSMEs businesses in Uganda that appreciate the need for 99.999% uptime to support critical operations for their enterprise, commercial and corporate businesses. We are telling the government we have a world class facility which will create employment for Ugandans and will boost the economy.”

In her remarks, Ms Allen Najjuuko, Raxio Data Centre’s Sales Manager said that since they launched Raxio Data Centre in May 2022, they have engaged strategic players in the industry to get insights about their data storage needs.

She said from their research, there has been huge demand from MSMEs who have smaller data storage needs but require the infrastructure and support that a carrier-neutral data centre like Raxio Data provides.

Raxio Data Centre (Uganda) is Uganda’s first enterprise-grade, Tier III certified carrier-neutral data centre. At the heart of Namanve Industrial Park, Raxio Uganda is ideally located along key fibre routes and delivers best-in-class colocation, cross-connect, fibre and IT infrastructure services.

Raxio Data Centre works to support industries that are facing increasingly complex and unique IT and regulatory challenges. By providing these industries with the technological infrastructure they need to transform their businesses, Raxio Data Centre will help drive economic growth, social development, and digital transformation throughout Uganda and Africa.

