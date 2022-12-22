KAMPALA – The long-awaited festive season is here once again and people across the world are in final preparations to celebrate Christmas – one of the holiest times in the Christian calendar.

People mark this period with an abundance of purchases of various products and services to make the celebration memorable but one such service that need not miss on the menu is enough internet bundles for family or friends to go around.

Laptops, tablets, e-book readers, smartphones, portable gaming devices, mp3 players and many other internet-enabled devices all require a good, dependable internet connection – one that will enable the audience to enjoy great games or listen to music via YouTube during this festive season.

Now MTN Freedom Bundles offers the best internet option as internet bundles do not expire while one is probably on a journey upcountry or is simply enjoying some entertainment with the family or friends.

Customers here only need to have a 4 G-enabled sim card to enjoy the MTN Freedom Bundles. The bundles can only be bought using MTN MoMo on the MyMTN app or dial 1506# and following the prompts.

On the other hand, customers have an option to acquire an MTN WakaNet Pocket MiFi that offers affordable internet connectivity to multiple users at the same time.

Somdev Sen, the Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Uganda said customers now need internet that does not expire more than ever during this festive season because most people have ample time to relax with their relatives and friends after a long year of work.

“Most people tend to spend most of their festive season to get up to speed on their favourite entertainment shows such as comedy series, dramas and films besides families and friends,” he said.

“This implies that MTN Freedom Bundles or MTN WakaNet Pocket MiFi offers the best opportunity for our customers to enjoy their festive celebrations without having to be inconvenienced with data expiries and thus making their season a memorable one,” he said.

Mr Sen said MTN offers not only the widest internet coverage across the country but also guarantees internet connectivity wherever one is with a variety of affordable internet bundles.

The portable pocket size 4G WakaNet MiFi supports multiple users with devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and many more internet-enabled devices.

The portable WakaNet MiFi is available in all MTN Service Centres and Banana Phone World outlets countrywide at an affordable price of Shs75, 000 and comes with 15GB of free data.

Its top-up data bundles start from as low as Shs10,000 for 3GB with customers simply going to the MyMTN app or dialling 16564# to purchase the data of their choice.

Other MTN WakaNet products include WakaNet Pro (high-speed fibre to the home and business Internet) and WakaNet Max (WiFi router) which are also affordably priced.

With Wakanet PRO (Fibre to the home) or a single WakaNet WiFi kit, a family can have all its smart gadgets such as Smart TVs, Smart Refrigerators, Surveillance cameras, computers, laptops as well as all mobile gadgets such as phones and tablets connected to superfast 4G internet regardless of their location.

“With the portable MTN WakaNet WiFi kit, you can easily connect your whole home to 4G internet. Simply plug the device into a power source and start browsing. You’ll get to enjoy uninterrupted movie binges during the festive season,” said Sen.

