CHIL FOOD CENTER, a B2B FinTech platform and subsidiary of the CHIL GROUP, has announced its 2027 innovation framework. This framework will focus on automating 90% of the warehouses responsible for supplying food to retailers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The first warehouse to be automated will be located in Abu Dhabi, with warehouses in Paris and Dubai to follow in 2024.

CHIL FOOD CENTER simplifies the supply chain for food retailers and suppliers by providing a platform for direct communication and easy purchasing. The platform also allows food retailers to purchase the food they need now and pay for it later, while the supplier is paid upfront.

This unique business model has proven successful, and the company’s board of directors has approved the 2027 innovation framework to take the company to the next level.

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, the company’s co-founder and CEO says the automation of warehouses will significantly reduce the need for human interaction in the supply chain. This not only increases efficiency and accuracy, but it also enhances food safety by reducing the potential for human error. The automation of warehouses is expected to streamline the supply chain and provide faster and more reliable service to retailers and suppliers.

“CHIL FOOD CENTER is excited to lead the way in the automation of food supply chain warehouses. The company’s commitment to innovation and the implementation of cutting-edge technology positions it as a leader in the e-commerce industry,” she adds.

The implementation of the 2027 innovation framework will begin in 2023, starting with the warehouse in Abu Dhabi and expanding to Paris and Dubai in 2024.

The CHIL GROUP is committed to providing the highest level of service and innovation in the e-commerce industry. The implementation of the 2027 innovation framework is a testament to this commitment and a demonstration of the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of retailers and suppliers.

