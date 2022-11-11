KAMPALA – Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has appointed Mr. Vinod Goel as Uganda’s new Chief Executive Officer. Vinod takes over Mr. Ron Kawamara who joined Jumia in 2014 as Country Manager for Jumia Food.

Vinod will focus on making Jumia sharper and faster to delight more and more customers with their needs. He will also work closely with partners and vendors to make Jumia their most preferred sales channel.

Vinod joined Jumia 18 months back as Head of Fulfillment overseeing operations across all Jumia markets. He played a pivotal role in making Jumia Express faster, cheaper and double the size in 1.5 years, and also steered set up of Dark Stores fulfillment operations.

Prior to Jumia, Vinod worked in Strategy, Finance and Supply Chain with Lafarge Group, a French conglomerate, and was based in Europe, Asia and Africa. He has also worked as a software engineer in India earlier in his professional career. Vinod earned a B.S. in Engineering and also holds a dual MBA degree from MDI Gurgaon in India and ESCP Europe in London.

Kawamara is leaving to pursue a big impact opportunity that has presented itself.

He held more responsibilities in Jumia, including managing Jumia Food operations across East Africa until 2018 when he took on the role of CEO Jumia Uganda.

Prior to Jumia, Ron worked for People Connect, a startup in the San Francisco Bay Area (USA) as a Business Development Manager.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Development Studies from Oxford University (UK) and Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of California, Berkeley (USA).

