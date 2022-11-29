Marketing and media outfit Evolve Africa is set to return with the second season of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs) this Friday, 2nd December 2022.

The red-carpet, black tie event shall be held at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Katonga Hall.

The second installment of the UMEAs proceeds a successful debut edition that was held virtually last year, awarding over ten organizations for excellent marketing ideas, campaigns and good execution.

The second installment of the awards is back to recognize and celebrate the phenomenal work of outstanding practitioners across the country and also shed light on various issues within the marketing profession.

Evolve Africa co-founder Shafique Ssemakula emphasizes that the awards span every aspect of content marketing, from creation to distribution.

“The UMEAs will explore how well brands, marketers and their agency partners have leveraged different media channels, digital and traditional, to create campaigns that have made a powerful impact on their target audiences,” Ssemakula notes.

A six-member jury carefully assembled by Evolve Africa will solely make the decision on who wins four (4) of the eleven (11) categories of the awards.

The public shall be considered in determining winners for the other seven (7) categories.

The industry professionals that consist the jury were selected based on leadership, contribution towards the profession and brands, experience and academic qualifications.

Members of this jury include, Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, Head of Professional Courses at Uganda Management Institute, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, Chief Marketing Officer, Centenary Bank, Johnpaul Okwi, Manager Sponsorships and Events, MTN, Jackie Rukare Namara, CEO, Iguru Consult Ltd, Rogers Anguzu, Head of Marketing, Vision Group and Barbra Arimi Teddy, Head of Marketing and Communications at National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The eleven categories from which winners will be selected include, Best advertising campaign, Best use of partnership marketing, Best use of digital marketing, Best use of PR, Best innovation-new product/ service, Best use of experiential marketing, Best corporate social responsibility campaign, Best agency of the year (digital), Agency of the year (traditional media), Marketing campaign of the year and UMEAs most accomplished marketer.

The latter four categories will be the most coveted of the night and winners will strictly be chosen by the distinguished panel of judges.

Winners of the night will be chosen based on big concepts (ideas), insights driving the ideas, integration of the communication across different platforms, impact as well as execution.

The UMEAs were first inspired by the extraordinary marketing campaigns that brands and their custodians crafted, beating all odds, during the world spread Covid-19 pandemic.

