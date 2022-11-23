KAMPALA – Chipper Cash, a cross-border payments app used by over five million people throughout Africa and its diaspora, today announced the Uganda winner for their Africa to the World ‘Spend to Win’ campaign. The winner was revealed as the company celebrated the local launch of its Chipper Card product, which comes after the global announcement at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, USA, in October.

The latest product empowers Chipper customers in Uganda with fast, and free access to a virtual Visa card, without the need for a bank account. Funded directly through the Chipper digital wallet, which people can load using mobile money, customers using the card in Uganda can now make international transactions that require a card payment.

Ellen Magezi, a 27-year-old aeronautic engineer who works in Nakasongola, is the Chipper Cash Spend to Win winner from Uganda. Ellen was chosen from a pool of Chipper Card early adopters–some of the very first customers to use the card to shop, stream or subscribe online.

Commenting on the win, Ellen said: “Traveling and sports are passions and I have been hoping for the day I’d have a chance to watch the World Cup from the stadiums. When the Chipper Card launched in Uganda, I was one of the first users because I love shopping for things online. It was easy to shop with a card and not need a bank

account. I am excited to travel to Qatar to experience the World Cup live, all courtesy of Chipper Cash.”

“For us, bringing the Chipper Card to Uganda is all about enablement,” said Dan Tumuramye, Chipper Cash Country Director, Uganda. “Not everyone can easily access traditional card products. However, now anyone with a smartphone and mobile money account can download the Chipper app, and access an internationally accepted card for free.”

The growth of mobile money is rising rapidly in Africa, in part due to difficulties accessing traditional financial services. Some 40% of Uganda’s population remains unbanked, while conversely 30 million mobile money accounts were registered in the country last year. Although mobile money provides an alternative to regular banking, there are limitations. Debit cards are not provided as standard, often coming with an upfront fee, which limits customers’ ability to make online payments. Having already successfully launched the Chipper Card in Nigeria, Chipper is now using its proven digital wallet and card capability to empower Uganda and connect customers to the global economy.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony held at the Innovation Village in Kampala, Moses Maurice Mugerwa, Chipper Cash Growth Marketing Manager for Uganda said: “As a brand deeply embedded in Africa, we are rooting for the success of African football teams in this year’s World Cup competition. We are delighted that our Africa to the World campaign makes dreams come true for lucky fans such as Ellen, and brings the continent together to cheer on our qualifying teams and show the world the true spirit of the African supporters!”

Ellen will be traveling to Qatar with her partner. Both have their travel, accommodation, and entry tickets to the matches covered by Chipper Cash.

