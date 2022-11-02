KAMPALA —UAP Old Mutual and PostBank are set to organize a financial wellness class hosted on Twitter Spaces, Facebook as well as Zoom and YouTube.

The webinar themed “Learn, Grow, Protect Your Finances,” to be moderated by TV personality, Mildred Tuhais is set to take place on 2nd November at 7:00pm.

The webinar will play host to renown financial services industry experts in a panel discussion that’ll have them share key insights on selected topics aimed at driving financial empowerment for Ugandans.

The panel will feature Julius Kakeeto, the Managing Director/CEO, PostBank, Andrew Kabeera, the Executive Director, PostBank, Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, acclaimed accounting and finance expert, Gloria Wakooba Tuhaise, Deputy Director, Procurement and Disposal Department at Bank of Uganda alongside Tonny Mudoola, the Ag. Managing Director, UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance and Jonan Kisakye, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Insurers Association (UIA).

The panelists will address issues including but not limited to improving Ugandans’ ability to manage their money well, protection against risks and fraud, financial skills development, and change in mindset and attitude towards money generation and management.

The Bank of Uganda has fore fronted the development of the second strategy for Financial Literacy in Uganda (2019-2024) following the successful implementation of the first strategy for Financial Literacy (2013-2017).

The vision is that Ugandans have the knowledge, skills, and confidence to manage money well since financial literacy has been recognized as a critical factor in improving quality of life and enhancing financial inclusion in Uganda.

It is based on this initiative that PostBank and UAP Old Mutual are partnering to not only impart financial literacy but to also avail competitive insurance products to Ugandans, some of which will be unveiled during the webinar.

It’s a must attend for anyone seeking to acquire practical knowledge on issues concerning their finances.

Click here for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-ZIR0_hps6Fwxs2p0YcehwMe0ASLUkCVYrNqT2azTzfGADA/viewform

To set a reminder for the Twitter Space, follow this link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1MYxNgvWnwPKw

Related