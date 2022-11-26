KAMPALA – The Uganda Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) has asked youth to take part in government programs that are aimed at setting them free from the bondage of poverty.

Speaking during the youth day celebrations of Kamwokya Youth Centre, Mr James Muhwezi who represented the executive director of MSC said their organization wants to walk with youth on their journey of poverty alleviation.

He emphasized that youth have to work hard first in their efforts of development so that the government can take them to the next level.

“This is the same thing we did with emyooga. We want to encourage you to work hard. I commend the efforts of the youth mechanics, women entrepreneurs, emyooga elected youth leaders, among others in their efforts of bringing youth together for a common goal,” he said.

Muhwezi explained that the government knows that youth cannot get securities banks need. That is why they put in place MSC to help youth by establishing community SACCOS to get financing for development.

“MSC supports government efforts to uplift the youth in different ways. We have been working with them for a long time and have organized them in groups we can easily support in government programs,” he said, adding that they teach youth how to use the money they (MSC) give them, saving, book keeping and records management.

According to Muhwezi, MSC has partnered with leaders to further educate youth to do work and are going to help them with value addition efforts to reach wider markets.

He advised them to engage in productive work to avoid being idle promising to replicate such services across the country.

Shamim Namusisi, the Youth Councillor Kampala Central shared that the youth day is meant for sharing thoughts on how they have helped each other, outlining milestones and taking stock of those achieved in the previous year.

“No one is going to be a youth forever, nothing is going to find you at the comfort of your home. Take part in government programs through such engagements. Take part in these programs, let us love and wish the best for each other. Inform others about the available opportunities such as Youth Venture capital fund,” she said.

Namusisi also asked the youth to stand tall and fight for their space in the different programs. She tipped them on value addition, registering businesses, and cautioned them on quick money which she termed dangerous.

At the event, MSC officials also took a tour of the exhibitions of the youth they have supported before in their associations and their SACCOS. In their remarks, different youth hailed MSC for supporting their programs in Kamwokya.

