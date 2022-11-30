The Leadership of the league of East African Directors (LEAD) working in partnership with local and regional partners came up with awards targeting the Non-Executive Directors (NED), commonly referred to as Chairpersons of the Board for the role they have and continue to play in effective growth and transformation of their respective organizations,

This year’s awards ceremony took place on 29th November 2022 at Sheraton hotel Kampala where 10 distinguished Ugandans won awards in different categories.

Mr. Japeth Kato, a renowned Board Chairman of Uganda Breweries Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and Capital Markets Authority took the award of Chairman Listed Company, an accolade he shared with Mr. Charles Mbire, the Chairman of MTN Uganda.

Kato acknowledged the role Mbire has played in revolutionizing the telecommunications sector in Uganda and leading MTN into becoming a listed company, adding that Mbire deserved the award more than anyone else.

Mbire on his part described MTN Uganda as the Corporate Mulokole of Uganda, having taken a journey of impossible feats to the top through resilience and above board practices.

Other categories of this year’s awards winners include: Mr. George Egadu, Board Chair, MTN Foundation winning Life Time Award, Mr. Gerald Sendaula, former Finance Minister and currently serving in the Umeme Board, winning in the Utilities Sector, The Board Chairman Centinary Bank, Mr Gustavo Botwotch winning in the Financial services sector while Mr. Patrick Ayota a Vision Group Board Chairman winning in the Mass Communications sector.

Other winners include Barbara Mulwana winning in the Manufactiring Sector,Angella Kiryabwire, Board Char of Civil Aviations Authority winning in the Public sector category. Noeline Kaleba of TASO won in the Not for Proft sector while Eng. Proscovia Njuki, board Chair of UEGCL, won in the “Other services” Sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gertrude Karugaba, the Chairperson of NED 2022 Awards said the winners deserve the accolades for the tireless role they play behind the curtains for the growth of their different companies and organisations.

