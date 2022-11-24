KAMPALA – Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has been recognized by consumers in the recently concluded Digital Impact Awards Africa for the Consumer Goods Digital Excellence in Uganda.

The awards, now in their 9th consecutive edition, were hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel on 18th November as part of the annual Digital and Financial Inclusion summit hosted by HiPipo.

Ben Kuyoh, the Chief Marketing Officer Jumia Uganda, while receiving the award said, “We are truly excited about this award and nomination because it is symbolic of our consumers’ trust and appreciation of our services across the country. We pledge to continue to innovate, improve and transform the face of ecommerce in the country.”

According to Nicholas Kalungi, Chief Operations Officer- Hipipo Foundation, Jumia Uganda received 4,300 nominations between October 26th and November 17th for the Digital Impact Award for consumer Goods Digital Excellence.

Jumia Food Mart, the company’s quick commerce platform was also nominated in the FinTech Innovation Excellence category in the same awards.

Related