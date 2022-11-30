KAMPALA —dfcu Bank has announced a partnership with CR2, a global-leading banking software company to upgrade the Bank’s ATM, Card, and Payments Management Platform.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a press conference at dfcu Bank’s Headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala.

dfcu Bank CEO Mathias Katamba highlighted the digital transformational journey the bank has undergone since 2017 and underpinned the Bank’s pillar of “becoming a digital and data-driven organisation” in line with overall customer strategy.

“Digital transformation is at the core of our strategy, and partnering with CR2 a world leader in providing digital banking and payments solutions is a significant step toward this ambition,” Katamba said.

“We’re excited for the possibilities that this new platform will bring about in our operations as a Bank, commitment to innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” he added.

Katamba said the CR2 Bank World Platform allows them to innovate and bring more solutions “to our customers in a faster and more agile way.”

“In addition, with CR2’s wider ecosystem we can access additional Fintechs and other technological partners in the future. We couldn’t have had a better partner on this journey than CR2, we are proudly associated and happy for the work we will achieve together,” he added.

According to Lloyd Jonathan Busuulwa, Head of e-banking at dfcu, the bank is strategically working towards reinventing itself as the next generation bank in Uganda as technology evolves and the dependence on physical banks begins to diminish.

In 2017, DFCU enhanced its operational capability and upgraded the core banking platform to Finacle 10, giving it more scalability, agility and security as a basis for expansion, innovation and increased automation of end to end customer experiences

