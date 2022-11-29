Dembe Trading Enterprises Ltd, the FMCG Distributor in Eastern Africa, has been accorded the Distributor of The Year award during the acclaimed East Africa Quality Awards held at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala.

The event was organized under the theme “Innovation through Quality, Creating New Value for the World”. The coveted regional awards recognize and encourage quality improvements in both the manufacturing and service industry within East Africa.

Founded in 1997, Dembe has come a long way to become the largest FMCG distribution House exclusively representing some of the world’s finest FMCG brands along with manufacturing several local brands in different sectors.

The company is the Official and Authorised Distributor of brands such as Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol, Durex, Mortein, Harpic & Jik), Kellogg’s Cereals, Indomie Noodles, Fa, Philips Appliances/Electronics, Avent (Baby Products), Pringles, Amara Beauty, Miadi Hair Care, UBISCO, Wakisha and many more.

The CEO of Dembe Group, Anil Damani, who was accompanied by Dembe Group Managing Director, Adim Damani, said: “It is an honour to be recognised as the best distributor, we are obviously honoured but it is not a surprise given the incredible brands that trust us to represent them. I attribute this to years of hard groundwork, the constant dedication of our staff at Dembe and the long-standing understanding we share with our stakeholders and partners. This award reflects our commitment to serving our customers consistently throughout the region with the best quality products sourced from the finest manufacturers around the globe,” he said.

He further reiterated the company’s commitment to the BUBU policy to strengthen local manufacturing capacity, employment and quality products for its customers.

“Aside from distribution, we have emphatically embraced the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) spirit and are involved in direct manufacturing to make an important contribution to the economy. We believe, we each have a role to play in building the economy in line with the Vision 2040 goals with untold Ugandans standing to benefit along the chain. We have partnered with local farmers, suppliers, retailers, partners and all sorts of customers to bring to the market the best quality products that everyday Ugandans can consistently afford and enjoy. We are proudly associated with our government policy on BUBU brands,” he reiterated.

Under the Buy Uganda Build Uganda initiative, the company locally manufactures some of the best brands in the country which include: UBISCO- Uganda’s favourite biscuit brand since 1993, Odorex- Sanitisers, Disinfectant Balls and Cleaning Products, Snack Attack- Potato Crisps and Corn Snacks, Wakisha & Rio- manufacturers of match boxes and wax candles. Ponders Ltd, a subsidiary of Dembe manufactures Snowman’s Ice Cream, Yoghurt & Cheese.

The event was graced by Amelia Kyambadde, former Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and current Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry to the president of the Republic of Uganda. She applauded producers for implementing the BUBU policy that has laid a foundation for the growth of local industries in terms of quality goods and services.

‘I’m pleased to note that the EABQA recognizes the quality of goods and services. UNBS currently has over 4500 standards covering all sectors of the economy. Brands must concentrate on quality and harmonize standards to target regional and global markets. Let’s look beyond our borders,” she said.

Dembe employs roughly 1,000 people directly and many more indirectly. Dembe is a wholly owned Ugandan company and has been in existence for 25+ years. It serves every major region, district, city, town and trading center in the nation.

