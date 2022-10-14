KAMPALA – Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia will for its 6th year running, host the annual Jumia Black Friday from 4th to 30th November, 2022. The company hosted hundreds of its vendors to a conference to recognize, guide and encourage the sellers to participate in the most anticipated sales campaign of the year.

Speaking at the event held at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, Ron Kawamara, the CEO Jumia Uganda urged vendors to invest in marketing opportunities to further grow their businesses noting that, “We are trying to stay as relevant as possible to make the offers as affordable as possible to both the vendors and the customers given the current economic climate. For vendors, the best way to make sales during Black Friday is through price, positioning and of course advertising. Jumia invests in marketing but we count on the partners to also invest in their growth by investing in marketing channels and their brands.”

He also thanked the vendors for their contributions as pioneers of ecommerce in Uganda and promised continued service and support in their transition into the ecommerce space.

“Our commitment is to continue to listen to issues raised, protect your products and brand and help you grow the online part of your businesses. We will continue to invest in our technology, innovations and marketing to support our partners. Black Friday has a strong brand equity in Uganda. Give us your best offers and best marketing support to make this the best Black Friday ever,” Kawamara said.

According to Kevin Mutinda, Country Manager for Jumia Logistics, Jumia has invested in a bigger warehouse with more storage capacity, ready to manage two times more capacity versus 2021. The company has also invested in diverse delivery options for customers which include Pick up station options both in Kampala and upcountry. In addition to this, Jumia has strategically placed 5 vendor drop off points closer to the vendors to create a better experience for the vendors.

This year, Jumia has partnered with Liberty insurance to provide an insurance option on electronics to customers during the Black Friday in November.

The company recognized its top performing vendors at the event as part of;

Fastest Order fulfillment- KFC

Marketing investment- Coca Cola

Best customer rating- HIMA cement

Longest serving Partner – Blueflame

The conference was attended by representatives from Coca Cola, Movit, Blue Flame, Hima Cement, Stabex, Liberty Insurance, African Queen, Movit, Blue Flame, Hima Cement, Stabex, Geepas among others.

