KAMPALA —I&M Bank Uganda brimmed with colourful attire as the staff adhered to a Caribbean theme to mark the end of the Customer Service Week 2022, on Friday, October 7.

The Caribbean theme was chosen as the dress code for the Customer Service Heroes’ Party which was thrown to recognise the bank’s employees who deliver good customer service all year long.

At the party, the Bank rewarded outstanding employees under categories that included; the best dressed team, best dressed male and female, quiz winners, and mystery shopping winners.

While addressing the I&M Bank staff Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer Sam Ntulume emphasised that a business can only perform a better job of providing high quality services by listening to its employees and empowering them to make a difference.

“Although the Customer Service Week has come to an end, excellent customer service is a continuous effort; it’s a day by day, year after year affair. As much as customer service is about the customer, putting focus on the employee is key. And this service week has given us an opportunity to recognise the efforts of our staff and reflect on how we can improve our customer experience to ensure that we remain a ‘customer first’ organisation that always goes an extra mile,” said Mr. Ntulume.

The Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs Annette Nakiyaga said it was crucial to have a happy team, as it always rubs directly off to the customers and the workplace.

“When your staff are happy and feel appreciated, they will perform better, and become more dedicated to add value. We pledge to continue offering our employees the right work environment, one in which they shall thrive and be inspired to provide world class service,” said Ms Nakiyaga.

I&M Bank commemorated the Customer Service Week with a series of exciting themes which included Back to School Monday, Professional Wear Thursday, a blood donation drive at their head offices, cake cutting and shared experiences beyond the banker’s floor with both the staff and their customers.

