KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank, a full-service commercial bank in Uganda will deploy Oracle Banking suite, leveraging next-generation banking technology to enhance digital core capabilities and deliver convenient service to customers. Drawing on JMR’s expertise in Oracle banking suite and industry leading Oracle FLEXCUBE technology, the bank plans to accelerate digital initiatives, deliver faster time to market for new customer solutions, and achieve an overall improvement in service delivery.

“Speed of service is critical to us,” said Michael K Mugabi, Housing Finance Bank’s Managing Director. “The Oracle Banking suite with its microservices, API-ready platform, and short implementation time, fit perfectly into our technology roadmap and growth strategy. This new platform integrated with multiple existing systems will offer a full stack of banking capabilities that will help Housing Finance Bank enhance the Customer experience, drive Performance improvement, and grow the Bank’s overall Business.”

Housing Finance Bank will be implementing Oracle Banking Payments, Oracle FLEXCUBE, and Oracle Banking APIs from the Oracle Banking suite along with an Enterprise Service Bus Middleware. JMR Infotech will be the prime integrator working with the Bank to implement the new platform including migration of apps, offerings and customers from the current system.

With this transformation, Housing Finance Bank will be able to scale quickly and offer personalized services, and also process transactions more judiciously.

Oracle Banking is a suite of financial services applications that enables banks to offer a complete set of digital banking services to customers. The suite includes the digital core and applications for retail and corporate banking, real-time payments, and digital experience. Built on a microservices architecture with 3000-plus open banking REST APIs, the suite makes it easy for innovators like Housing Finance Bank to “plug in” additional Oracle and third-party services when they need them. It also provides a scalable, cloud-native environment for growth.

“As a Bank with its eyes firmly planted on the future of customer service and innovation, Housing Finance Bank’s planned implementation of our flexible Oracle FLEXCUBE technology will put them in a position to pull ahead in a competitive Ugandan market,” said Mr. Upender Singh, Sales Director, Banking-Sub Saharan Africa, Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit.

“We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Housing Finance Bank to help accelerate the Bank’s core transformation. Our deep expertise in implementing Oracle Banking suite and Africa Banking project experience, we are strongly positioned to help the Bank achieve the full potential of its planned transformation” said Jayafar Moidu, Founder & CEO of JMR Infotech.

Contact Info

Rodica Buzescu (Ro)

EMEA Industry Marketing Lead – Financial Services

rodica.buzescu@oracle.com

For More Details Please Contact:

Doreen Nyiramugisha

Head Marketing and Communications

Housing Finance Bank

Tel: +256 784779871

Email: Nyiramugisha@housingfinance.co.ug

For More Details, Please Contact:

Amitava Sanyal

Head – Middle-East and Africa

JMR Infotech

Tel: +971505230824

Email: sanyal@jmrinfotech.com

About Housing Finance Bank

Housing Finance Bank focuses on making banking easy and enabling customers to be in control of their financing and banking needs. First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited carrying out business as a nonbanking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public. Subsequently, the Bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007 to carry on business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited.

About Oracle Financial Services

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations.

To learn more visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/emea/industries/financial-services.

About JMR Infotech

JMR Infotech (JMR) is a trusted technology product and services provider working with business

leaders across the globe to build robust, agile, and adaptive enterprises. Led by an experienced management team, 200+ satisfied customers, and over 600 consultants with Oracle Banking expertise, JMR is the partner of choice for progressive organizations, which consistently deliver added business value to their clientele.

For more information, visit www.jmrinfotech.com

