KAMPALA – On Saturday, October 1, a number of entertainers made their way to the Acacia Mall for the grand opening of Hummel, an International sports apparel brand.

Here, the celebrities such as Salvador, Madrat and Chico, Kent and Flosso, socialite Judith Heard among other people in Uganda’s showbiz got to shop different items from the wide range of clothing and shoes, which were on display. The new shop offered them a great shopping experience as many were seen excited with the various discounts they were given.

Hummel, the International Sport & Leisure A/S brand, is brought to Uganda by WAMA International Group, which has more than 30+ stores in different regions with a huge expansion plan in East Africa.

It is present in Rwanda and now in Uganda with another shop at Arena Mall to be unveiled soon.

As one of the oldest sportswear brands in the world, Hummel is an internationally renowned manufacturer of sports apparel for football, rugby, futsal, handball, basketball, shinty, volleyball and e-sport teams. They also manufacture luxury lounging apparel and children’s footwear in its fashion sub-brand Hummel HIVE.

According to its country director, Hummel’s brand story is built behind character, which saturates the way all Hummel’s products are made and each product expresses its own story and character. He explains that the same goes for every team and individual player sponsored by the brand.

“Today, Hummel sponsors clubs and players within handball and football fraternities including some of the greatest football clubs in the world. In Uganda, the store plans to work with several local sports clubs. Hummel has grown through the years, influencing sports fashion trends through producing unique quality apparel that has evolved into the unique Sport Fashion collection with a unique urban look and sporty cut as showcased at the shop’s launch,” he said.

The store was officially launched with the Libyan Ambassador, H.E Ibrahim Sultan as Chief Guest. The launch included a guided shopping experience, 360 photo booth, live deejay mixes and raffle draws that had winners walk away with shopping vouchers.

Hummel’s shop at the Acacia mall carries great socio-economic importance to the nation through employment, training, and skilling of local communities. Set up on a 200 sqm sales floor, the state-of-the-art store provides a premium personalized shopping experience with an assortment of Sports and lounging apparel in different sizes, colors, and designs.

Related