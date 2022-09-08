KAMPALA —SafeBoda has launched its car-hailing service — SafeCar.

The company is bringing its expertise in the boda industry to revolutionize the car and taxi industry in Uganda and Nigeria.

SafeBoda believes that the future of urban transportation is about community, supporting drivers to make more money, enhancing their welfare and giving customers a convenient world-class cashless experience. SafeBoda does things differently – no hassle, no negotiation with a friendly, happy driver.

Commenting about the launch, Rapa Ricky Thomson, the SafeBoda co-founder, and director, says: “We’re very excited to launch SafeCar in our Super App with a safer, more convenient solution than what is offered in the market. We’ve talked to drivers and passengers, tested our product, and we are going to change transportation in Uganda forever, we are going completely cashless.”

Cashless, hassle-free and no negotiation

All SafeCar trips are cashless. No change needed. Customers use the SafeBoda Wallet to conveniently pay for a trip and don’t have to negotiate with drivers as they are paid via their SafeBoda Wallet. Users can deposit in their wallet via Mobile Money, Agents or giving cash to the driver! Customers also earn interest on any balance they have on their SafeBoda wallet via the Savings product.

To date, SafeBoda hosts a community of over 27,000 motorbike drivers that transport customers within the Kampala Metropolitan region.

Adding the car and taxi driver community will see the overall community grow as many join the company’s mission. As Ricky Rapa Thomson adds, “Car drivers have the same needs as boda boda drivers and SafeBoda can provide a great livelihood for all. Our drivers will be happy and make more money with SafeBoda. We are in the business of making communities thrive and our car drivers will now join us!”.

Moses Musinguzi, SafeBoda’s very first driver and currently a Senior Operations Manager, says, “SafeBoda has always cared for its driver community, and I am a testimony of this, having been part of the journey from the start. The launch of cars is another opportunity for the community to grow and thrive. The onboarding process is smooth and friendly, in addition to the numerous benefits of being a SafeCar driver. We offer in-person support instead of online because we understand that human interaction is better, and we are offering balanced prices while leveraging our 1 million customers.”

