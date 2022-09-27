KAMPALA – Uganda’s leading paint manufacturers Kansai Plascon, have launched the 11th edition of their annual ‘Paint and Win’ promotion where painters and members of the public will be rewarded for their loyalty and continuous use of Plascon products.

Dubbed ‘The Colour Cup’ edition, this year’s promotion is expected to be bigger than any others that have happened before.

It will run for ten (10) weeks from October 1 until December 12, during which the world’s greatest football tournament will be played in Qatar.

Kansai Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte explained that just like the World Cup, Paint and Win represents the biggest local event in the paint fraternity.

He shared that they use the campaign to strengthen relations with their customers and the painters through various touch points including country-wide trade activations and online engagements.

“This year, we have decided to give them the ‘World Cup of Paint’ and we have invested 2 billion shillings towards the promotion,” he said adding that they will be rewarding the customers with Shs 1million daily, Shs 3 million weekly and other exciting rewards including boda boda’s and fuel vouchers among others.

“All you need to do is buy Plascon Paint worth Shs 100,000, get a scratch card and SMS your code to 7197 for a chance to win,” he added.

According to Mr Gumte, this year will not be different as they will take on more CSR projects on top of what they have been doing over the course of the year.

Just recently, the company handed over Pece War Memorial Stadium to Gulu City officials after fully refurbishing it, and donated paint to Rubaga Hospital and the Shree Hindu Sabha Temple in Jinja.

“We shall continue to reach out to different communities through our CSR efforts and now that the Paint and Win promotion is here, the efforts will even be doubled. We shall reach all regions of Uganda through activations and we will have more prizes to give away. Look out for our tracks and vans, come and learn more about the ‘Colour Cup’ edition of Paint and Win,” he said.

Over the past years, Paint and Win promotions have not only been about cash rewards for those who buy paint but to the general public as well. This has been done through CSR activities that are carried out as part of the campaign, community outreaches during activations among other interventions.

Last year, as part of the Paint and Win promotion, Plascon donated supplies worth 50 million shillings to the Entebbe Grade One Hospital, the first hospital to handle cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The company donated items like mattresses, gloves, face masks, buckets, basins, JIK, disinfectant liquid and sanitizer on top of repainting the hospital wards.

