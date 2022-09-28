KAMPALA— Financial advisory giants I&M Burbidge Capital in partnership with BDO East Africa held the BDO-I&M Burbidge Capital Symposium at UAP Business Park Nakawa on Tuesday, September 27 with the aim of providing clients with innovative and practical solutions to their financial challenges.

The symposium enriched the invited guests that comprised high-net-worth individuals and I&M Bank corporate customers with the intricacies of a successful capital raising process and the major pitfalls to avoid in the changing tax environment.

Speaking during the symposium, I&M Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kumaran Pather noted that the bank has made significant strides in the past one year and highlighted the importance of ensuring that their clients make similar progress with enough financial knowledge and a wide range of well researched options.

“I&M Capital Burbidge has rich experience and a good track record in corporate finance. The combination with BDO East Africa is meant to focus on equipping our clients with innovative and practical solutions to their challenges. This is one way to offer our loyal customers with the full spectrum of financial recommendations for the growth of their businesses,” said Mr. Pather.

Edward Burbidge, the founder of I&M Burbidge Capital took the business owners through a wide range of well-researched financial solutions and the different services they provide.

Burbidge engaged business owners on carefully making capital choices for their investments, based on case studies of companies he has offered advisory services to in Uganda.

“I moved to East Africa in 2010 and I started my business from scratch. I have been through the process myself; I have managed to bring investors into my business. Before you go out to the Capital Markets, the first question to ask yourself is whether you actually need the money,” Burbidge noted.

Edward also added that I&M Burbidge’s partnership with BDO Uganda is aimed at joining forces to be able to offer clients a wide range of services like financial accounting, working capital and availing a collection of experts at their clients’ disposal.

Kenneth Makanga, a Managing Partner at BDO Uganda, explained that their choice to partner with financial muscles I&M Bank and I&M Burbidge Capital is to strengthen their customer base and be able to offer a wider range of services.

“Our partnership with I&M Bank and I&M Burbidge Capital is intended to help our clients navigate the space of sourcing for finances. We believe by the end of this symposium, the clients will have more solutions than problems,” he said.

I&M Burbidge Capital specialises in advising businesses on significant capital raising through IPOs, private equity, mergers & acquisition and debt transactions. The firm mainly focuses on mid and large sized companies with typical transaction sizes of $2 million to $250 million.

BDO East Africa delivers a range of audit, tax, accounting and advisory services to clients across small, medium sized enterprises, large businesses and cross border corporations operating in all the major sectors of the economy.

I&M Group Plc is a leader in the financial services industry in East Africa with a significant presence in the banking, insurance, manufacturing and real estate sectors. They have operations in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Mauritius. It is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange

