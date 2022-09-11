KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank has a solid track record in fostering home ownership in Uganda. Through its home financing solutions tailored to meet customers at their point of need, the bank boasts financing 55% of the mortgages in Uganda.

Earlier this year, the bank introduced the Zimba Mpola Mpola ne Incremental Housing Loans to enable Ugandans to access affordable home financing. 60% of Ugandans build incrementally because many do not have the money to buy a house outright or build one in 6 months. The Zimba Mpola Mpola ne Incremental Housing Loans enable aspiring homeowners to overcome this challenge.

Through this product, the bank supports its customers at every stage of construction, from purchasing land to laying the foundation, roofing, making improvements, and even solar installations. All this with a flexible nature of securities to enable people at the bottom of the pyramid to create decent living conditions for themselves and their families.

In addition, the bank has extended its home financing solutions to Ugandans living in the diaspora, enabling them to build or purchase homes and land while in their domicile country.

The bank remains committed to its mission to enable home ownership and financial independence for all Ugandans through providing efficient, innovative, and customer-centric financial services.

Related