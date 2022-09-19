KAMPALA- Statistics from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) indicate that Uganda’s sole airport, Entebbe, registered an increase in passenger traffic in August.

While making a comparison with data from the past months, UCAA Spokesperson Vianney Luggya revealed that the airport handled 156,081 international passengers in August 2022 with 73,899 arrivals and 82,182 departures.

“An average of 5,034 pax per day compared to 4,892 in July, 4,508 in June, 4,018 in May, 4,078 in April, 3,670 in March, 3,615 in February and 3,566 per day in January 2022,” he stated in a statement dated September 19, 2022.

The steady increase in passenger traffic, according to Luggya is attributed to a number of factors, including widespread vaccination across the globe, which has led to relaxation of some previously stringent travel requirements.

He noted that the fully vaccinated are exempted from PCR test requirements at Entebbe.

“Confidence building measures by airports, including Entebbe and Airlines across the globe have reassured passengers,” said Luggya.

He added that travel by pilgrims to and from Mecca was key in July, and so is travel for trade and employment in the Middle East.

“Conferences are back & tourism numbers are rising,” he noted.

