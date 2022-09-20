KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda has announced a 95% reduction in calls across Africa and Asia to ease the cost of communication for travelers and keep people seamlessly connected.

In addition, frequent travelers and roaming customers within the One Airtel network will enjoy increased data resources on their roaming bundle at affordable rates.

Announcing the new price offer, Ms. Kyomuhendo Jacqueline the Head of Voice at Airtel Uganda revealed, Our customers using the Pay Go retail tariff and the Daily and Weekly One Airtel Roaming bundle will be able to make calls across Africa and Asia for as low as Ugx 250.

She added, with the increase in the use of online communication, we have

also revised our roaming data packages, the weekly bundle for example, will now see customers get 1.5GB for UGX 10,000 and 10GB for UGX55,000 valid for a month. This is to allow customers to do more on their digital communications like WhatsApp, zoom, and Microsoft teams. These bundles can be accessed by dialing 1008# yes”

As the COVID- 19, pandemic travel restrictions continue to ease across the region and the world, more people are traveling for business, leisure, and other personal reasons which is creating opportunities for telecom companies to innovate products that can support people to communicate effectively.

According to the Uganda Communications Communication (UCC), 2022 Q1 Market Performance Report, domestic networks serviced a total of 3.4 Million visiting roamers from partner networks. Equally, 2.4 million Ugandan subscribers roamed on foreign networks during the quarter. This performance translates into a 1.2 million jump in the inbound roamers and a 100,000 increase in outbound roamers in the last two quarters.

“Roaming bundles and tariffs for calls should remain reasonably affordable for any Airtel customer traveling and choosing to continue using their Airtel SIM card within the Airtel One Network footprint. Additionally, affordable international phone calls are a great way to stimulate and attract business investments.”

Airtel Uganda takes pride in innovating and introducing products plus services that relate to the current trend in the Ugandan market and beyond, and with over 500 roaming partners worldwide and our superior 4G network, we believe that our customers will enjoy seamless internet and calls at affordable rates with the same home sim card while traveling, Kyomuhendo concluded.

