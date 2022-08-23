KAMPALA —African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has cleared Uganda to host the 55th Annual General Assembly, in short AGA for 2023.

The event will come to Uganda and national airline Uganda Airlines will be the host carrier, bringing the showcase event of African aviation to the Pearl of Africa.

The week-long will see the one year chairmanship of AFRAA also be taken over by the CEO of Uganda Airlines and Mrs. Jenifer Musiime Bamuturaki is reportely looking forward to welcome the aviation industry from across Africa to Uganda next year.

The development was confirmed by the visiting AFRAA’s Secretary General Abderahmane Berthé who commended Uganda Airlines for standard hospitality.

Abderahmane who come to the country aboard a Uganda Airlines Bombardier CRJ 900 from Nairobi, Kenya said he was impressed with level service and customer care.

“I am here to establish Uganda’s readiness to host the AFRAA summit 2023 where big players in the aviation industry will meet,” told reporters at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The conference is expected to attract over 600 delegates involving Airlines Chief Executive Officers, Engineers, support staff and other service providers.

“Out of 44 member states, we considered Uganda following its successful application in our last meeting held in Nairobi. In the meeting, we shall be discussing a number of issues rotating around strengthening the Airline business in Africa as well as strengthening it to stand strong amidst all challenges,” Berthe said.

Abderahmane said Uganda Airlines is a critical national asset for the country that promotes connectivity, tourism, and job creation.

Works and Transport Minister Edward Katumba Wamala extended the government’s appreciation to the delegation from AFRAA for entrusting Uganda, one of their youngest members, with hosting such a high level meeting.

“As Uganda, we have hope that we shall get an opportunity to address the issue of unhealthy competition amongst our Airlines which is counterproductive. Instead, we shall be devising means of promoting linkages with other Airline Companies.”

“Among the delegates who will be attending this meeting, we expect Chief Executive officers (CEOs) of member Airline Companies, manufacturers of Aircraft like Boeing, CRJ and Bombardirer, fuel suppliers, ground handling services and many others,” he added.

Apart from creating employment opportunities for people in Transport, Hotel and Hospitality sector, Katumba pledged to engage the Ministry of Tourism to ensure that it fully utilizes the opportunity of wooing the visitors to take tours to several destinations across the country.

“Through this Association, the African Airlines participate in promotion of best practices through advocating for the reduced costs of Transport services in Africa through reducing taxes fees and other related charges,” Berthe said.

He added, “They also strive for implementation of cost effective Human Resource Development and lobby for market access to increase revenues and enhance connectivity for the African Aviation sector.”

